Jamaica braces for hurricane Melissa
(MENAFN) Hurricane Melissa is rapidly intensifying and is projected to become a rare category five hurricane as it heads toward Jamaica, posing severe risks of flash flooding and landslides. The storm, with sustained winds reaching 120 mph (195 km/h) as of early Sunday, is currently moving northwest across the Caribbean and is expected to reach Jamaica by Tuesday, according to reports from meteorological authorities.
Officials warn that Melissa could trigger power outages and widespread damage to infrastructure, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 30 inches (76 cm) and sea surges rising as high as 13 feet (4 meters) above ground. Residents have been urged to “seek shelter now” as preparations become urgent.
Melissa is the 13th hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, which usually concludes in November. Although the hurricane is forecast to weaken slightly to a category four before making landfall in Jamaica, experts note that this reduction does not significantly lessen the expected impact, and the storm will still strike with destructive force. Tropical storm conditions are anticipated to affect much of central Jamaica, including the capital, Kingston, well before the hurricane’s eye passes.
Authorities warn of “catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides” over a multi-day period of heavy rain and damaging winds. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated, "I know that there are many Jamaicans who are anxious, who are very concerned, and rightfully so: you should be concerned. But the best way to address anxiety and any nervousness and concern is to be prepared." Residents are being instructed to secure homes with sandbags and wooden boards and to stock up on essential supplies.
Warnings are also in effect for parts of Haiti, including Port-au-Prince, the Dominican Republic, and eastern Cuba, as the storm is expected to bring similar destructive effects across the region by midweek. Landslides in Haiti linked to Melissa have already claimed two lives, according to local civil protection authorities.
Melissa is expected to pass over Cuba by Wednesday, weakening to a category three hurricane, before continuing through the Antillas Mayores and moving out into the Atlantic. While scientists caution that no single weather event can be directly attributed to climate change, they note that rising ocean temperatures increase the frequency and severity of storms by adding more moisture to the atmosphere, which fuels hurricane formation.
Earlier predictions from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had anticipated an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, citing warmer seas and stronger monsoon activity in West Africa, a key area for the genesis of Atlantic storms.
