Kerakoll's Jaipur Facility Awarded IGBC Platinum Certification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19th December 2026, India: Kerakoll, a global leader in sustainable building solutions, is proud to announce that its Jaipur production facility has been awarded the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum Certification, the highest level of recognition under the Indian Green Building Council's rating system. This achievement reinforces Kerakoll's unwavering commitment to building responsibly, innovating sustainably, and advancing green construction practices across India. The certification reflects Kerakoll's vision to design and operate environmentally conscious infrastructures aligned with widely accepted global principles of smart, efficient, and low-impact manufacturing.
IGBC certifications are awarded at four levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Platinum certification stands amongst highest levels of green building recognition such as LEED Platinum and is awarded only to projects demonstrating outstanding environmental performance across all evaluation criteria. It also reduces energy consumption by 30-40%. This milestone places Kerakoll among a distinguished group of organizations committed to shaping India's future through responsible development and construction excellence.
The award was presented to Mr. Marco Della Porta, Market Engineering Manager, Kerakoll Group, along with key members of the sustainability and engineering leadership team. It was handed over by Jeff Oatman, Head of Collaboration and Membership at the Green Building Council of Australia.
On this achievement, Mr. Ahzam Javed, Regional Director, Asia Pacific at Kerakoll, said "Achieving the IGBC Platinum Certification for our Jaipur facility is a proud moment for all of us at Kerakoll. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our on-ground team and partners whose dedication made this possible. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the construction ecosystem. We look forward to advancing our green initiatives and contributing to a smarter, more responsible future for India."
This certification not only reinforces Kerakoll India's mission to advance sustainable construction but also reflects the company's long-term strategy built on innovation, platforms, and internationalization. It stands as a benchmark for future projects and strengthens Kerakoll's position as a responsible and forward-thinking industry leader.
About Kerakoll Group
Kerakoll Group, established in 1968 in Italy, is a global leader in sustainable building materials, offering innovative solutions that merge high performance with environmental responsibility. With a commitment to green building, Kerakoll provides a comprehensive range of eco-friendly products, including adhesives, grouts, coatings & waterproofing systems. Designed for architects, designers, and builders, Kerakoll's solutions enhance durability, aesthetics, and energy efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The brand's dedication to research, technological innovation, and sustainability has positioned it at the forefront of the construction industry, creating a future where design meets eco-conscious engineering. Head quartered out of Mumbai, Kerakoll India has two main production units based out of Vadodara and Jaipur in addition to multiple manufacturing partners across the country.
