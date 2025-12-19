EDGE And EM&E Group Sign Technology Transfer Contract To Manufacture The FEROX 6×6 Armoured Vehicle In Spain

The agreement will grant Spain's EM&E Group design authority and the capability to distribute the FEROX 6×6 armoured vehicle in Europe.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:December, 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and EM&E Group, a leading Spanish company specialising in defence and security innovation and technology, have signed a technology transfer contract to produce the FEROX 6×6 armoured vehicle in Spain. The agreement grants EM&E Group the vehicle's design authority and the capability to distribute it to the European market.

Under the contract between EM&E Group and EDGE entity NIMR, a leading manufacturer of mission-proven wheeled military vehicles, EM&E Group will produce the FEROX 6×6 in Spain, thereby expanding its product portfolio, while obtaining the capability to adapt it to the operational needs of European armies.

Based on the mission-proven NIMR JAIS 6×6, the FEROX is a highly versatile platform designed to operate in hostile environments, combining superior protection against ballistic threats, mines, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with high tactical mobility. EM&E Group will manufacture and integrate the FEROX at its recently established Linares (Jaén) facilities.

Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, said:“This agreement represents a firm step forward in our commitment to strengthening the Spanish industrial fabric. Manufacturing this vehicle in Spain will not only reinforce our range of land-based solutions but also place our country at the centre of developing and producing these systems, contributing to European strategic autonomy.”

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, said:“Our transfer of technology to EM&E represents our growing commitment to supporting the modernisation requirements of European landward forces through establishing mutually beneficial partnerships within the European defence ecosystem. Aimed at bolstering the mission readiness of ground forces with advanced armoured vehicle solutions, the FEROX will offer regional forces the latest technology in protection and mobility.”

This collaboration is a milestone in the internationalisation strategy of both companies, reinforcing EM&E Group's and NIMR's commitment to promoting Europe's industrial and technological autonomy in land defence with robust and adaptable products that align with EU and NATO requirements.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About EM&E Group:

EM&E Group is a leading Spanish group in the engineering and manufacturing of complex Defense and Security systems, distinguished by its high investment in innovation, its commitment to job creation, and the development of dual technologies, with a special interest in incorporating AI into its solutions. The group's systems include remote land and naval stations, ammunition guidance systems, electro-optical surveillance sensors, and robotic systems, among others. In addition, the group has a subsidiary, EM&E Electronics, focused on developing electronics and photonics. With solutions in more than 25 countries, EM&E Group currently employs over 1,700 people.