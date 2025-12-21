Chouhan Hails New Law, Says Employment Guarantee Increased To 125 Days

Lauding the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) law, 2025, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan explained the reasons behind bringing up the new legislation by the Union Government. While addressing an event in Sehore, Chouhan stressed that the previous MGNREGA scheme had ensured only 100 days of employment. In contrast, the current law provides a 125-day employment guarantee. He stressed that the government wants the villages to be developed, and we have ensured that the Panchayats do not repeatedly request funds for minor items. We have empowered the Panchayats to make those decisions.

"First reason for introducing this bill was the previous scheme of MGNREGA, which ensured only 100 days of employment. We decided that we would guarantee 125 days of employment... We want villages to be developed, and we have ensured that the Panchayats do not keep asking for funds for every little thing. We have empowered the Panchayats to make those decisions... The Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without Viksit villages," he said.

Chouhan counters opposition's 'conspiracy'

Earlier today, amid mounting attacks from opposition parties, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a video message, alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to mislead the country in the name of MNREGA and said that 'Viksit Bharat - G Ram G' law is in favour of the poor and development, and that this law provides a complete guarantee of employment to workers.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to mislead the country in the name of MNREGA. Misinformation is being spread...For our labourer brothers and sisters, there is now a guarantee of 125 days of work, not just 100 days...There is a provision for providing additional payment if wages are delayed and on the other hand, a huge sum of money, which is proposed for this year, is more than Rs 1,51,282 crore. This is to ensure sufficient funds for providing employment and for the complete development of villages...This law is in favour of the poor, development. This law provides a complete guarantee of employment for labourers. It fulfils the resolve of developed villages for the construction of a developed India. There is another special provision. The administrative expenditure has increased from 6% to 9%...," Chouhan said in a video message on Sunday.

New rural employment law gets President's assent

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave assent to the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

