Asian Community Development Council Debuts Trade School Readiness Boot Camp With Support From Sands Cares

On Nov. 1, the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) debuted its Trade School Readiness Boot Camp at the College of Southern Nevada to assist more than 100 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) students and parents in evaluating vocational school options and provide guidance on pursuing skill sets in students' chosen fields.

Funding from Sands Cares enabled ACDC to host the first-time event, which has been a long-term goal of the organization as part of its quest to serve a greater number of youth in career planning. Sands' support for this event complements the company's funding for ACDC's College Readiness Boot Camp, which has been held annually since 2015.

“The Trade School Boot Camp has been our goal for a very long time, and we're grateful that Sands saw value in providing insights into trade and vocational career opportunities for youth in our community,” ACDC CEO and founder Vida Lin said.“We want to help all youth realize their goals, and the knowledge and tools presented at the boot camp will give a greater number of community members the opportunity to pursue successful careers.”

ACDC kicked off the boot camp with remarks from Lin, who outlined the breadth of opportunities available through trade schools.

“We want you to have choices,” Lin told attendees.“We want you to discover careers that are hands-on, high-paying, and meaningful – careers where you can use your talent, build something real and go home proud of what you accomplished. Your success does not need to look like anyone else's. I want you to choose a future that brings you joy, not just tired feet. We are proud to be here with you today, and even more excited for everything you will become.”

The first session featured a panel discussion with representatives from The Culinary Academy; CSN's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program; the NateOvation Institute of OSHA Safety, Welding, Forklift and Electrician School; and Nevada Partners, a nonprofit organization that offers comprehensive services in housing, education, health and career development. The discussion covered insights into specific trades as well as information on obtaining certifications and credentials.

Following the panel, a series of guest speakers covered career and financial planning. Herbie Walker, founder of Walker College Consultants, spoke about financial aid and the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process and forms. Mae Calilung, a home mortgage sales consultant with Wells Fargo, discussed personal banking basics and financial literacy topics. Finally, Roselyn Noriega of EmployNV, the state's largest job database, outlined workforce opportunities.

Sands has supported ACDC's youth programs for the past two years, along with providing funding for the organization's API Language Link service since 2021 and the HAPI Medical Center since in 2022. Sands increased its youth program contribution in 2025 to enable ACDC to launch the trade school boot camp.

“The trade school boot camp is a natural fit with our commitment to workforce development and economic empowerment, particularly as a hospitality company,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and global affairs, said.“Our industry is built on trade and vocational jobs, so this new boot camp aligns perfectly with our goal to help build a strong and capable workforce in hospitality as well as in our region.”

Sands' support for ACDC's youth development programs addresses the company's priorities on education and building the workforce of the future.

To learn more about the Asian Community Development Council, visit