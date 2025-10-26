403
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Process Complex
(MENAFN) The Kremlin warned Sunday that any summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would require “a great deal of homework.”
In an interview on Telegram with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Putin and Trump cannot simply “meet for the sake of meeting.” He explained that both leaders have tasked their top diplomats—Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—with preparing for such talks.
“The process is complex. A great deal of homework truly needs to be done before the foundation for such a new summit can be laid,” Peskov said.
Earlier this week, Trump announced he had canceled an upcoming summit with Putin in Budapest, saying it "didn’t feel right" and voicing frustration over stalled negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the meeting "is not completely off the table," but emphasized the importance of achieving a “tangible positive outcome.”
While traveling to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN summit on Saturday, Trump noted he would only consider rescheduling a meeting with Putin if there were guarantees that a deal could end the over three-and-a-half-year war.
Peskov also stressed that labeling the Budapest summit as “canceled” would be misleading, given that no date had been firmly set.
Putin, speaking to reporters in Moscow on Thursday, confirmed that the US president "most likely" discussed postponing the meeting.
The spokesman reiterated Putin’s warning that Russia’s response to long-range Ukrainian strikes will be “very strong, if not overwhelming.” He added that Moscow will also respond to any attempts to seize frozen Russian assets and prosecute those involved, arguing that recent US sanctions have complicated prospects for improving bilateral ties.
On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to a peace process to end the Ukraine war.
