2025 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship promises a week of unforgettable sailing
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 26 October 2025, Muscat – The 2025 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship kicks off later this week with more than 180 sailors from 26 countries taking to the waters at Oman Sail Sailing School for a week of competition. The official opening ceremony takes place today at Barceló Mussanah Resort, under the patronage of Dr. Khamis Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, and attended by Ajay Narang, Vice President of the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) for Africa, Asia, and Oceania, along with several partners, presidents of sports federations, and participating delegations.
Oman will be represented by a team of 10 sailors – Mohammed Al Balushi, Layan Al Ruzaiqi, Habib Al Hussaini, Al Khalil Al Foori, Mohammed Al Qasmi, Khalid Al Sarihi, Hood Al Nofli, Khamis Al Meshaikhi, Hadeel Al Mushaifri, and Tarteel Al Hasani.
Racing will begin on 27 October and be held daily until the final day of competition on 31 October where the winners will be decided and receive their medals at the prizegiving and closing ceremony.
Abdulaziz Salim Al Shidi, Oman Sail’s Acting Director of Sailing, said, “It is a great honour to welcome so many young sailors from around the world to Oman. The Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship is one of the most prestigious events on the sailing calendar and an excellent platform to showcase emerging talent. We aim to build on our momentum and challenge ourselves against the best Optimist sailors from across the region.”
Susan Elliot Beatty, IODA Regatta Secretary, added, “We are very excited to welcome the rising stars of sailing from across Asia and Oceania to Mussanah, Oman for the 2025 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship. As one of the region’s premier venues, Mussanah offers world-class facilities and ideal conditions for high-level competition. This championship is more than a regatta — it’s an opportunity for young sailors to challenge themselves, connect with peers, and grow in skill and spirit. Oman Sail and IODA are fully prepared to deliver a fair, demanding, and memorable event that celebrates excellence, camaraderie, and the future of our sport.”
This will be the second time Mussanah has hosted the event following the successful staging of the event in 2019, adding to Oman’s reputation as a world class international host venue.
The 2025 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship is organised in collaboration with the Oman Marine Sports Committee and International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), and will be supported by QNB Oman as Gold Partner, Mazoon Dairy, Tanuf Water, Barceló Resort Mussanah and Visit Oman as Bronze Partners.
