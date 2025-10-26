403
North Korean Foreign Minister Plans Visiting Russia
(MENAFN) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is scheduled to travel to Russia and Belarus, according to reports from state media on Sunday.
The trips are being conducted at the request of the foreign ministries of both countries.
Details about the visits, including the specific dates, have not yet been disclosed by Pyongyang.
Choe previously visited Moscow in November, where she met with President Vladimir Putin.
In recent years, North Korea and Russia have strengthened their ties.
Last year, the two nations signed a mutual defense agreement that obliges them to provide military support to each other if attacked by a third party.
Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, thousands of North Korean troops were sent to Russia last year, with reports indicating that dozens have lost their lives.
In a related diplomatic development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko last month during China’s military parade in Beijing. Kim also invited Lukashenko to make an official visit to North Korea.
