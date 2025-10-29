India Sends First-Ever Air Shipment Of GI-Tagged 'Limes' To United Kingdom

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Department of Commerce, has facilitated the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka and Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom.

"A major boost to our farmers! @APEDADOC facilitates the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka & Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom. This milestone will empower farmers, open fresh avenues & strengthen the presence of India's agri-products in global markets," Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

Earlier this year, APEDA successfully exported three metric tons (MT) of GI-tagged Swadeshi Lime from Vijaypura, Karnataka, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sharing the news on social media, Goyal wrote, "India's GI-tagged products are making their mark globally. Kudos to APEDADOC for facilitating the first-ever export of 3 MT of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the UAE. This milestone unlocks fresh avenues for India's GI-tagged agri products in global markets & will create greater opportunities for our farmers & exporters."

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that possess distinctive qualities linked to their place of origin, thereby ensuring authenticity and global recognition. The Swadeshi Indi Lime, known for its strong aroma and distinct taste, has now become part of India's expanding export portfolio in this category.

In addition to limes, exports of Gharwali apples and apricots from Kargil have also found new markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Goyal held a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union in Brussels, to discuss progress in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the minister said,“It was a pleasure to meet my friend @MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.”

He added that the discussions focused on giving impetus to the India-EU FTA negotiations. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to achieving a swift, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement to strengthen trade and economic ties between India and the European Union.

On Tuesday, Piyush Goyal concluded his two-day official visit to Brussels.