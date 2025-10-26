Energy Fund Launches ISO 50001 Lead Auditor Training To Boost Industrial Efficiency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday launched a new training course titled "ISO 50001 Lead Auditor for Energy Management Systems."The course, organized in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), comes as part of the Fund's efforts to build national capacities and enhance energy efficiency across various sectors, particularly the industrial sector.During the opening ceremony, JREEEF's Director Rasmi Hamzeh said the government's support for the industrial sector aims to strengthen its competitiveness and foster its growth, stressing the importance of applying energy management standards and conducting energy audits to reduce consumption costs and improve efficiency.He noted that the Fund has so far conducted energy audits for 180 factories across the Kingdom.For his part, Simon Floeth, Leader of GIZ's Enhancing Green Activities in Industrial Facilities Project, highlighted the importance of cooperation with the JREEEF in supporting the industrial and productive sectors and improving performance.He said this collaboration falls under the joint industrial program between the JREEEF and GIZ, aimed at developing national capacities and promoting the adoption of energy efficiency technologies in factories.The JREEEF launched this program in partnership with the GIZ as part of their strategic cooperation to support the industrial sector and improve energy use efficiency in manufacturing facilities.The course includes 20 trainees receiving specialized instruction on the concepts and requirements of the ISO 50001 Energy Management System standard, enabling them to effectively implement the system within their institutions, improve energy performance, and promote sustainability in the industrial sector.This training is part of a series of programs the JREEEF will conduct in the coming phase to strengthen national competencies and provide specialized technical skills in energy management and efficiency.To date, the JREEEF has implemented various training programs benefiting more than 2,100 participants from multiple sectors. It also carries out several key industrial projects, including an energy efficiency yechnologies implementation program for factories, conducted in cooperation with GIZ. This program involves training and employing specialized engineers in energy efficiency systems and providing technical support to participating factories.The launch of this course aligns with the JREEEF's strategic vision to develop the business sector, qualify national talent for the labor market, and advance the Kingdom's transition toward clean and sustainable energy.