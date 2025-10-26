Revised Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Incentive Of Rs 1,500 From November: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has now announced to enhance monthly incentive of Ladli Behna Yoajana to Rs 1,500 from November.

Speaking at a function in Bhopal on Sunday, the chief minister said his government is going to increase the monthly incentive to Rs 1,500, which was initially Rs 1,000 per month.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced to transfer an additional Rs 250 per beneficiary from Bhai Dooj, a festive occasion that occurred on October 23 this month. However, it could not materialise at that time.

CM Yadav declared, "Our government is steadfast in its commitment to women's welfare and bringing smiles to their faces."

Earlier on October 12, during an event, CM Yadav transferred the 29th instalment - Rs 1,541 crore - directly into the accounts of over 1.26 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries, where he had announced, "This Diwali and Bhai Dooj present will empower our sisters."

He also spotlighted the Lakhpati Behna Yojana, under which more than 1,00,000 women are gainfully employed, while 6.2 million women are linked to self-help groups (SHGs).

The Chief Minister said that over 47 per cent of startups in the state are women-led.

"They are no longer job seekers - they are job creators," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sustained support, he contrasted current progress with the Congress era: "Opportunities were limited then; the tide has turned."

CM Yadav reiterated the government's promise towards 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Hailing 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as a unique global salute, he stated, "India alone links maternal power to nationhood. When a mother is empowered, she revitalises society, culture, and ancient traditions."

With this enhanced stipend/incentive, the Ladli Behna Yojana not only provides financial security but also catalyses entrepreneurship, leadership, and cultural revival, positioning the state as a model for gender empowerment.