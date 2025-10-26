Women's World Cup: Amy Jones Hits Unbeaten 86 As England Thrash New Zealand By Eight Wickets

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones struck a fluent unbeaten 86 as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England's bowlers delivered a collective performance to bowl New Zealand out for 168. Linsey Smith led the charge with figures of 3-30, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets apiece, as from 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing their last nine wickets for just 79 runs.

Chasing 169, Amy hit 11 fours and a six, while sharing a 75-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, as England completed the chase with 124 balls to spare and sealed second place in the points table, ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa at Guwahati on October 29.

With rain having already impacted several matches this tournament, England's higher group finish could prove decisive - they will advance to the final on November 2 in case of a washout on both the match day and reserve day.

As England celebrated their win, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine couldn't script a fairytale finish to her ODI career. But she walked off to a warm guard of honour from both teams, after having earlier declined one while coming out to bat. A smile on Sophie's face and hugs from teammates as well as England team members marked the end of a storied ODI career.

Chasing 169, Amy got going by driving Rosemary Mair for four, before Beaumont freed her arms to pick two boundaries off the pacer. She took a liking to Jess Kerr's pace and width by driving, whipping, clattering and smacking her for four boundaries in a 17-run sixth over.

With New Zealand wasting a review, Amy lofted for picking two more boundaries before bringing up the fourth fifty of her opening partnership with Tammy in this World Cup. After that, the duo kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos, even as Tammy pulled and drove off Amelia Kerr for consecutive boundaries, before being trapped plumb lbw by Lea Tahuhu. Heather Knight got off the mark by guiding her first ball wide of backward point for four, before sweeping Eden Carson through fine leg for another boundary. With the spinner struggling to nail her lengths, she made full use of it by pulling her for a boundary, even as Heather managed to overturn an lbw decision off Amelia via review.

Amy went on to bring up her fifty in 71 balls by clobbering Suzie Bates over long-on for six, before pulling, lofting and driving off Rosemary for a hat-trick of boundaries. Though Sophie came back to trap Heather lbw with an in-dipper, Amy and Danni Wyatt-Hodge ensured England got over the line to sign off from the league stage on a high.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 168 all out in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3-30, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-31) lost to England 172/2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40; Lea Tahuhu 1-9, Sophie Devine 1-20) by eight wickets.

-–IANS

nr/ab