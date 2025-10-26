TURKPA's Influence In Turkic World Discussed In Ankara

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), has held a meeting with Devlet Bahçeli, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, in Ankara,reports.

During the meeting, Ramil Hasan briefed Devlet Bahçeli on the Assembly's activities, ongoing projects, and plans for future initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation between member parliaments.

Hasan also emphasized the importance of improving coordination among the Foreign Ministries, the Organization of Turkic States, and the parliaments of Turkic nations, pointing out that these efforts are progressing effectively under Kazakhstan's current chairmanship.

Devlet Bahçeli expressed his full support for initiatives aimed at advancing TURKPA's work and highlighted the importance of these efforts.

The discussions focused on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and further boosting TURKPA's role as a platform for fostering unity and solidarity within the Turkic world.

Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) is an international body founded in 2008 with the aim of enhancing inter-parliamentary collaboration among its member countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye.

Its objectives include promoting political dialogue through parliamentary diplomacy, aligning national legislation, and strengthening ties in political, economic, and cultural fields. The Secretariat of TURKPA is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.