Night Flights Launched At Jammu, Srinagar Airports: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said night flight operations have been started at both Jammu and Srinagar airports to improve air connectivity and enhance passenger convenience across the Union Territory.

In a written reply in the Legislative Assembly, the government said international flight operations from Srinagar airport are currently underway for Hajj pilgrims.

It also informed the House that work on the expansion of Jammu airport is in progress at an estimated cost of Rs 865 crore.

The expansion project aims to enhance passenger handling capacity and upgrade infrastructure to meet the growing demand for air traffic, the government said.