Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Night Flights Launched At Jammu, Srinagar Airports: Govt

Night Flights Launched At Jammu, Srinagar Airports: Govt


2026-02-07 07:03:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said night flight operations have been started at both Jammu and Srinagar airports to improve air connectivity and enhance passenger convenience across the Union Territory.

In a written reply in the Legislative Assembly, the government said international flight operations from Srinagar airport are currently underway for Hajj pilgrims.


ADVERTISEMENT

It also informed the House that work on the expansion of Jammu airport is in progress at an estimated cost of Rs 865 crore.

The expansion project aims to enhance passenger handling capacity and upgrade infrastructure to meet the growing demand for air traffic, the government said.

MENAFN07022026000215011059ID1110709005



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search