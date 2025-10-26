Date Of CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival Award Ceremony Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The award ceremony for the winners of the third CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival will take place on October 31, Azernews reports citing the festival's founder and director Ruslan Sabirli.

The festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Film Agency.

The CINEMO Mobile Film Festival will run from October 29 to 31. Film screenings will be held at the "Nizami" Cinema Center on October 29 and 30 from 11:00 to 14:00, with the winners being announced at the award ceremony on October 31 at 19:00.

The festival features the following categories:

International: "Best Feature Film," "Best Short Film," "Best Documentary," "Best Music Video," "Best Social Media Video Blog."

Local (Azerbaijan only): "Best Short Film," "Best Documentary," "Best Social Video," "Best Photography."

Festival participation conditions, film requirements, the prize fund, and other information can be found on the festival's website: .

For all inquiries, you can contact the festival's email and social media accounts:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook:

Instagram:

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.