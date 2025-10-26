Ayla Oasis To Host 2025 Aqaba International Triathlon Asia Cup

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Ayla Oasis Development Company will host the 2025 Aqaba International Triathlon Asia Cup on Friday and Saturday, October 31 and November 1, organized by the Jordan Triathlon Association.The championship will feature more than 150 athletes from over 30 Arab and international countries, including elite Asian triathlon champions and professional competitors.Ayla Oasis is hosting the event for the ninth consecutive year within its fully equipped facilities, which include dedicated swimming beaches, cycling routes, and running tracks.The event underscores Aqaba's growing reputation as a premier global destination for sports and tourism, alongside cities like London, Madrid, Hong Kong, and Manila.Tariq Khayat, president of the Jordan Triathlon Association, praised the ongoing partnership with Ayla Oasis, noting its continued support for the development of triathlon in Jordan.Mansour Kabariti, Public Relations Manager at Ayla, emphasized that hosting the Asia Triathlon Cup for the ninth time reflects the company's commitment to promoting sports and tourism in Jordan.He added that such tournaments bolster Aqaba's global sports profile and highlight Jordan as a leading regional destination for sports and tourism.The tournament also provides Jordanian athletes with the opportunity to compete against top Asian champions, reinforcing the Kingdom's capability to organize world-class sporting events to professional international standards.