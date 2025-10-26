Roars, Tears As Local Hero Tabuena Wins International Series Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sta Elena Golf Club, Laguna, Philippines: An emotional Miguel Tabuena fell to his knees and kissed the turf at his home Sta. Elena Golf Club after winning the International Series Philippines on Sunday for the biggest victory of his career.

A brilliant third straight round of seven-under 65, including a spectacular chip-in for birdie at the 15th, saw the Filipino stretch away to 24-under par and win by three strokes.

The Japanese pair of Kazuki Higa (65) and Yosuke Asaji (67) finished joint second on 21-under to head a high-quality chasing pack.

But the day was all about local hero Tabuena, playing with a colossal weight of expectation on his shoulders at his home course in front of family, friends and large crowds following his every move.

The 31-year-old held his nerve until the final putt for par was safely in the cup.

"I'm still on a high right now," said Tabuena, his voice cracking with exhaustion, elation and pure emotion.

"I've always wanted to get my hands on one of these trophies and it was nice that the first one is at home, in my home club.

"I'm so thankful for everyone who came out, my family, my friends."

It was his fourth win on the Asian Tour but first on the elevated International Series of $2 million events bankrolled by LIV Golf.

'Dream come true'

Tabuena dominated a loaded field containing four major champions to carry away the sparkling new trophy and a cheque for $360,000.

"I'm speechless right now and exhausted, but I'm glad that we were able to get it done this week."

The final group all started on 17-under par and it was Tabuena who made the early move with birdies at the second and third.

The challenge from playing partners Sarit Suwannarut and Sampson Zheng melted away as they both carded 69 to finish at 20-under par in a share of fourth.

It was a second successive Sunday of disappointment for Thailand's Sarit, who began last week's final round of the Macau Open with a two-shot lead only to card a three-over 73 and finish fourth.

Tabuena moves to second in the International Series order of merit with three events to play.

The series winner will be granted a place on the LIV Golf league roster for 2026.

"It's certainly different playing at home," said Tabuena, who shed more tears as he was hugged by his mother Lorna, father Luigi, wife Sandra and 22-month-old daughter Paloma on the 18th green.

"It's a dream come true. It's special."

It was the most prestigious tournament ever staged in the Philippines but none of the major winners managed to make a run at Tabuena.

Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 US Masters champion, was the best of them as a final-round 68 took him to 14-under par and a share of 12th.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson was a shot further back after a 67 and the 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed finished on 11-under after a 70.