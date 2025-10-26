PM Modi Highlights Gujarat's Environmental Efforts In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended Gujarat's ongoing initiatives in environmental conservation and the promotion of a green India, with a particular focus on the Kutch region.

The Prime Minister praised efforts to protect and nurture trees and plants and urged citizens to actively participate in expanding these initiatives across the state.

Highlighting specific projects, PM Modi noted the rapid progress of mangrove plantation drives in the Kori Creek area. He also mentioned the establishment of a Mangrove Learning Centre, designed to strengthen local efforts in environmental protection and sustainable development.

Emphasising the broader significance of greenery, the Prime Minister remarked that trees and plants, regardless of where they grow, contribute to the well-being of all living beings and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Through his address, PM Modi reinforced the message that citizen participation is crucial to safeguard ecosystems, combat climate change, and build a sustainable future, encouraging every individual to contribute to India's green initiatives.

Gujarat has emerged as a national leader in environmental conservation, implementing multifaceted strategies across coastal protection, renewable energy, and ecosystem restoration.

The state has significantly expanded its mangrove cover, with over 19,000 hectares afforested under the central government's MISHTI scheme. This initiative has propelled Gujarat to the national forefront, with 19,020 hectares afforested in just two years, expanding the state's mangrove cover to 1,175 square kilometres - the second-largest in India after the Sundarbans.

Gujarat has become India's leader in renewable energy capacity, with a total installed capacity of 51,869 MW as of October 2024, including 19,421.89 MW from solar and 13,514.68 MW from wind energy.

The state's Renewable Energy Policy-2023 encourages small-scale projects, offering fixed tariffs and streamlined approvals to facilitate growth in the sector. To combat plastic pollution, Gujarat has organised extensive beach clean-up campaigns.

On International Coastal Cleanup Day, over 51,500 kg of waste was collected and scientifically disposed of across 10 coastal sites, including Dwarka, Shivrajpur, and Dumas. These efforts are supported by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, local municipalities, forest officials, NGOs, and industries, emphasising citizen involvement and responsible waste disposal.