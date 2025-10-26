ZENOS Health Summit 2025 Concludes, Highlighting The Future Of Longevity And Wellness

The first edition of Zenos Health Summit successfully wrapped up on 25 October,2025 at the historic Diriyah in Riyadh, closing three days of collaboration, innovation, and dialogue that brought together over 70 attendees from around the world, including doctors, researchers, entrepreneurs and representatives of specialised clinics.

Organised by ZENOS Health in alignment with the Health Sector Transformation Program, and partnership with Saudi vision 20230, and the Quality-of-Life Program.

The event was opened by its founders, brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby who expressed their satisfaction at bringing together renowned experts to address current and ethically relevant issues, such as planning for the future of longevity and wellness.

During the three-day event, sessions included topics such as biohacking and longevity, functional and precision medicine, nutritional science, AI-powered diagnostics, and emotional well-being optimization.

The speaker line-up featured some of the most influential voices in longevity and wellness, including: Dr. Mark Hyman, Gary Brecka, Darshan Shah, Dr. Walid Fitaihi, Tim Gray, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Dr. Vonda Wright, Dr. Sara Al Madani and more.

For his side, Gary Brecka, the leading longevity expert who has made a name for himself by transforming human performance through genetics and biometrics praised the effort of Saudi Arabia in promoting wellness through its continued initiatives.

“It is been a great experience here in the Kingdome for my first visit and I really admire the way the Kingdome is handling wellness and health programs for its citizen,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of disease prevention through quality sleep, healthy nutrition, and exercise.

Programming extended beyond keynotes to include morning yoga with Lana Nazer, breathwork workshops by Arc of Sweden, a guided sunset walk through historic Diriyah by SANCTUM, and a signature Blue Lotus Ceremony by Bayan Abuzinada featuring adaptogenic elixirs and Yoga Nidra.

Throughout the event, JEZALA Wellness hosted a recovery lounge with infrared saunas, compression therapy, PEMF massage beds, and red-light therapy for continuous guest access.

The summit has secured partnerships with leading healthcare and innovation organizations including Shift Clinics, Saudi Arabia's premier wellness provider; Restem, advancing cell-based therapeutics; International Medical Center Jeddah; LifeLabs; KaRama VS venture studio; Longevity Hub; and additional partners supporting the summit's mission to transform global health innovation.

With a combination of cutting-edge scientific content and networking opportunities, the Zenos Summit 2025 reaffirmed its position as an essential event for professionals committed to extending health and quality of life.

Tags#Saudi Vision 2030 #Transformation Program #Zenos Health Summit