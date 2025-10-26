Trump Says He Will Meet Putin Only If Ukraine Peace Deal Is Within Reach

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin only if progress toward a Ukraine peace agreement is guaranteed.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Malaysia, Trump said such a meeting would require confidence that a deal could be reached.

“I need to be sure an agreement is going to happen,” he said, expressing frustration over the slow pace of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Trump noted he has maintained“a good relationship” with Putin but stressed that any direct engagement must lead to concrete results.

The remarks come as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where negotiations toward a lasting ceasefire have repeatedly stalled despite international mediation.

Diplomats say any high-level negotiations will depend on tangible concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv, which remain far apart on key territorial and security issues.

Analysts caution that while Trump's comments signal potential U.S. involvement, a breakthrough remains unlikely without a significant shift in Russia's military strategy or Ukraine's conditions for peace.

