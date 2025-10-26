403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US federal government shutdown causes widespread flight delays
(MENAFN) The ongoing US federal government shutdown is causing significant flight disruptions and raising safety concerns in air travel.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a news conference in Philadelphia that shortages in air traffic control staffing have contributed to as much as 53 percent of daily flight delays, according to reports. “On average, 5% of delays are linked to staffing,” Duffy said, adding: “But some days, we’ve gone as high as 53%.”
On Friday, twelve air traffic control facilities reported staffing shortfalls, including control towers in Dallas Fort Worth, Newark, and Phoenix. Additional impacted sites included approach and departure centers in Houston and Southern California, as well as high-altitude flight centers near Atlanta, Denver, and New York.
Since the shutdown began, 222 staffing shortages have been recorded — more than four times the number during the same period last year. The roughly 10,800 federal air traffic controllers continue to work without pay. “Their paycheck is going to be a big fat zero,” Duffy said, noting that financial stress can affect performance.
Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, warned: “Each day the shutdown continues, tomorrow becomes less safe than today.” Full $0 paychecks are set to be issued on Oct. 28, following partial payments for hours worked before the shutdown on Oct. 14.
Duffy added that if staffing shortages persist, the Federal Aviation Administration may have to reduce operations or cancel flights altogether. “Safety comes first,” he said. “We will reduce takeoffs and landings, or cancel flights if we don’t have enough controllers.”
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a news conference in Philadelphia that shortages in air traffic control staffing have contributed to as much as 53 percent of daily flight delays, according to reports. “On average, 5% of delays are linked to staffing,” Duffy said, adding: “But some days, we’ve gone as high as 53%.”
On Friday, twelve air traffic control facilities reported staffing shortfalls, including control towers in Dallas Fort Worth, Newark, and Phoenix. Additional impacted sites included approach and departure centers in Houston and Southern California, as well as high-altitude flight centers near Atlanta, Denver, and New York.
Since the shutdown began, 222 staffing shortages have been recorded — more than four times the number during the same period last year. The roughly 10,800 federal air traffic controllers continue to work without pay. “Their paycheck is going to be a big fat zero,” Duffy said, noting that financial stress can affect performance.
Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, warned: “Each day the shutdown continues, tomorrow becomes less safe than today.” Full $0 paychecks are set to be issued on Oct. 28, following partial payments for hours worked before the shutdown on Oct. 14.
Duffy added that if staffing shortages persist, the Federal Aviation Administration may have to reduce operations or cancel flights altogether. “Safety comes first,” he said. “We will reduce takeoffs and landings, or cancel flights if we don’t have enough controllers.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment