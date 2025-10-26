French Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Daring Louvre Jewel Heist

French police on Saturday announced the arrest of two suspects linked to a major jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Authorities say the high-value theft took place on 19 October inside the museum's famed Apollo Gallery.

According to French media, the stolen items included rare and historic pieces from France's royal collection, reportedly including Napoleon's crown jewels. Initial valuations suggest the total loss may exceed 88 million euros, although officials have not released full details.

Investigators believe the thieves used an industrial lift to access a gallery window and executed the burglary in less than eight minutes. Security cameras captured parts of the theft, helping authorities trace leads in the case.

The two detainees, residents of Seine-Saint-Denis in northern Paris, are being held on charges of organised theft and conspiracy. The prosecutor's office confirmed that further suspects remain at large.

Early findings reported by Le Monde indicate potential links to a wider international criminal network. European law enforcement agencies are reportedly assisting in the inquiry.

Experts warn that this incident exposes critical gaps in the Louvre's security infrastructure. Cultural officials have labelled the theft a direct attack on France's national heritage, heightening pressure for improved safeguards.

The Louvre reopened to the public on 22 October, although the Apollo Gallery remains closed as investigators assess the damage. Public concerns persist that similar highly planned thefts could follow if protective measures are not enhanced.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram