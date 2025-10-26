403
Ras Al Khaimah’s International Real Estate Investment Summit: Your Gateway to the Future of Real Estate Investment
(MENAFN- Action PR) What can attendees expect at IREIS 2025?
Gain Insights from Global Thought Leaders
Prepare to be inspired by Rajeev Sibal, Deputy Chief Global Economist at Morgan Stanley, as he unpacks the global economic landscape and highlights lucrative investment opportunities. Dive deeper into the role of real estate in economic recovery with Steve Bramley Jackson, Global Head of Real Estate Research at HSBC, alongside industry titans like Jason Kow (Founder & CEO of Queensgate Investments) and Joseph Sitt (Founder & CEO of Thor Equities).
Explore the Middle East Real Estate Boom
Discover why the Middle East is becoming a global hotspot for real estate investment. Regional leaders such as Mahdi Amjad (Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT), Ramy Zaghoul (Chief Development Officer of Aldar Investments, Aldar), Saeed Mohamed Al Qatami (CEO of Deyaar), and Benoy Kurien (CEO of Al Hamra) will share their expertise on the region’s unprecedented growth and opportunities.
Unlock the Future of Integrated Resorts
Learn about Ras Al Khaimah’s transformative developments, including integrated resorts with gaming, from Tariq Bsharat, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Marjan. This session will explore how these projects are reshaping the region’s investment landscape.
Discover the Next Frontier of Luxury Living
Immerse yourself in the world of ultra-luxury real estate with Wiebke Stahl (Managing Director of Brand Lifestyle of Bugatti International) and Dr. Mohammad Baydoun (Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties). Their thought leadership panel will redefine your understanding of luxury living and investment potential.
Connect with Industry Leaders and Investors
Network with global experts, including Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, who will unveil Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious investment story and upcoming projects. Don’t miss the investment panel discussing the future of financing and the latest trends shaping the industry.
________________________________________
Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for luxury living, tourism, and foreign direct investment. With its proximity to Dubai, investor-friendly policies, and strategic developments, the Emirate is attracting global attention.
As Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO, Marjan notes: “Ras Al Khaimah is setting new benchmarks and positioning itself as a leading global destination for lifestyle and investment. Poised to become a connected city of the future, the Emirate will create a vibrant sense of place where people, businesses, and communities thrive, making it the ideal host for this landmark inaugural event.”
The inaugural event is supported by Headline Sponsor Marjan, Strategic Sponsor Al Hamra, Diamond Sponsor RAK Properties and Platinum Sponsor Deyaar.
Connect with global thought leaders and discover investment opportunities at the summit. Learn more about this landmark event here.
