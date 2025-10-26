Russia Uses More Than 50 Missiles, 1,200 Drones, And 1,360 Guided Aerial Bombs Against Ukraine In One Week - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Response efforts are ongoing in Kyiv following the Russian attack. All the necessary emergency services are working at the sites. Last night, Russia launched more than 100 drones against us. Ordinary apartment buildings in several districts of the city have been damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, three people are known to have been killed in the attack. My deepest condolences to their families. Dozens have been injured, including children,” the President stated.

Zelensky underlined that“every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life.”

“This week, they've been striking residential buildings, our people, children, and civilian infrastructure. These are the main targets for the Russians. Thousands of strikes with various types of weapons: in just one week, Russia has used nearly 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of different types against Ukraine,” the President noted.

He stressed that“under all these strikes, Ukraine has continued to defend itself actively – on the battlefield, in the sky, and through diplomacy.”

According to him, pressure on Russia has yielded significant results – the 19th package of EU sanctions and new U.S. sanctions against Russian oil.

“We are grateful to our partners for these steps, but it is important not to stop here,” Zelensky emphasized.

Kremlin develops new guidelines to influence youth in temporarily occupied territories – intelligence

“We count on the synchronization of these sanctions across the G7 and other partner jurisdictions. And, of course, additional tariffs and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and all those helping it stay afloat. Certainly, pressure will help bring about peace. I thank everyone who contributes to this,” the President mentioned.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the year, Russia has launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 hypersonic missiles of the Kinzhal type at Ukraine.