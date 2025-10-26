403
Protests Erupt in Morocco Demanding “Freedom for Detainees,” Reforms
(MENAFN) Young demonstrators in Morocco rallied Saturday, calling for reforms in education and health, tougher measures against corruption, and the release of individuals detained during previous protests, organizers said. The events were coordinated by the “Gen Z 212 Movement.”
Hundreds of protesters gathered in major cities including Rabat, Casablanca, and Tangier, chanting slogans such as “Freedom for detainees” and “Freedom, dignity, social justice.”
The movement had held similar demonstrations between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9 before pausing activities temporarily. Gen Z 212 announced that future protests will take place every Saturday and Sunday.
In response, the Moroccan government has accelerated reforms in the health and education sectors in recent weeks, aiming to address key demands raised by the youth-led protests.
