Romanian President Faces Backlash Over Supporting Ukraine
(MENAFN) Romanian President Nicursor Dan encountered boos and accusations of treason due to his support for Ukraine while attending an anniversary celebration on Friday.
Dozens of demonstrators expressed their frustration as Dan arrived at the National Theater in Iasi to participate in a historical commemoration, according to local broadcaster.
Footage shows Dan stepping out of his vehicle and greeting the protesters, who shouted “Shame!” and “Go to Ukraine!”
The outlet reported that the jeering continued after the ceremony when the president exited the building.
Dan, a pro-European Union politician, assumed office following a contentious election re-run earlier this year.
The initial triumph of conservative candidate Calin Georgescu—who has been a vocal critic of NATO and Western arms shipments to Ukraine—was annulled. Georgescu was subsequently disqualified from the race and faces accusations of attempting a coup.
The president has vowed to maintain assistance to Ukraine. Since the escalation of the conflict in 2022, Romania has provided €487 million ($566 million) to Kiev, predominantly in military support, as noted by Germany’s Kiel Institute.
Moscow has denounced the delivery of Western weapons, claiming that they only prolong the fighting and implicate Kiev’s supporters as participants in the conflict.
