Zaporizhzhia Region Faces Over 660 Strikes Over Past Day
“Russian forces conducted five airstrikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Pavlivka; 414 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Charyvne, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Malynivka; six MLRS strikes were carried out on Stepove, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, and Malynivka; 238 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Malynivka,” he wrote.
Twelve reports were received of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.
No civilians were injured.Read also: Elderly woman injured as Russians attack Nikopol district
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, three people were killed and 29 injured, including seven children.
