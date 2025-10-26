403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heinz turned up the volume for Saudi National Day with the first-ever national anthem powered by the people
(MENAFN- Current Global) Heinz turned up the volume on Saudi expression this year with “It has to be Saudi”, a smart play on its iconic “It has to be Heinz” slogan, reimagined to give every Saudi a platform to express their love for the Kingdom. The campaign transformed real voices submitted through the bottles into a national celebration. For the 95th celebration of Saudi National Day, the brand teamed up with Anghami to create the first-ever Saudi anthem powered entirely by the people, inviting Saudis from every region to record heartfelt messages of love in their own dialects. Because when it comes to singing love for the Kingdom, who better to lead the chorus than Saudis themselves?
Building on last year’s campaign “From the People, For the Kingdom,” Heinz once again handed over its iconic global label and turned it into a celebration of Saudi identity. This year, the brand created 13 limited-edition ketchup and mayonnaise bottles, each inspired by one of the Kingdom’s regions. Every label became a love letter to its people, designed with local motifs, dialects, and stories that capture the heart and flavor of Saudi Arabia’s rich diversity.
Through a QR code found on every bottle, fans could record their message of love and became part of something bigger - a musical tribute to the Kingdom, made for Saudis, by Saudis. From Jeddah to Riyadh, Abha to AlUla, voices poured in through songs, verses, and words of pride, all brought together through Anghami’s AI-enabled voice compilation and music production into one unforgettable anthem.
The campaign struck the right chord with 240 proud Saudis lending their voices to be a part of the final composition. 31 voices were ultimately featured in the anthem that premiered on Anghami platform. 41,000 limited-edition bottles were sold, proving that Saudi pride truly has its own rhythm.
In addition, Heinz partnered with Anghami to celebrate Saudi National Day through music, launching a special playlist titled “95th Saudi National Day by Heinz.” The playlist captured the spirit of the Kingdom, racking up 200,326 streams, reaching 20,764 unique listeners, and keeping them tuned in for an average of 20 minutes per day.
“At Heinz, we believe the best stories are told in your own words and this one was sung in your own voices,” said Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA. “We’ve always believed that real connection comes from real people. That’s why, once again, we gave up our label to let Saudis speak for themselves, creating something made with love, for the kingdom they love, because it has to be Saudi just like it has to be Heinz.”
Building on last year’s campaign “From the People, For the Kingdom,” Heinz once again handed over its iconic global label and turned it into a celebration of Saudi identity. This year, the brand created 13 limited-edition ketchup and mayonnaise bottles, each inspired by one of the Kingdom’s regions. Every label became a love letter to its people, designed with local motifs, dialects, and stories that capture the heart and flavor of Saudi Arabia’s rich diversity.
Through a QR code found on every bottle, fans could record their message of love and became part of something bigger - a musical tribute to the Kingdom, made for Saudis, by Saudis. From Jeddah to Riyadh, Abha to AlUla, voices poured in through songs, verses, and words of pride, all brought together through Anghami’s AI-enabled voice compilation and music production into one unforgettable anthem.
The campaign struck the right chord with 240 proud Saudis lending their voices to be a part of the final composition. 31 voices were ultimately featured in the anthem that premiered on Anghami platform. 41,000 limited-edition bottles were sold, proving that Saudi pride truly has its own rhythm.
In addition, Heinz partnered with Anghami to celebrate Saudi National Day through music, launching a special playlist titled “95th Saudi National Day by Heinz.” The playlist captured the spirit of the Kingdom, racking up 200,326 streams, reaching 20,764 unique listeners, and keeping them tuned in for an average of 20 minutes per day.
“At Heinz, we believe the best stories are told in your own words and this one was sung in your own voices,” said Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA. “We’ve always believed that real connection comes from real people. That’s why, once again, we gave up our label to let Saudis speak for themselves, creating something made with love, for the kingdom they love, because it has to be Saudi just like it has to be Heinz.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment