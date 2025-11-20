403
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Reports Strong Half-Year Results AUM Rises 30.46% YOY, Crosses INR 5,000 Crore In October
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kochi | November 20, 2025: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of India's long-standing and trusted gold loan NBFCs, popularly known as Muthoottu Yellow, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, delivering strong performance across assets, income and profitability. For the April-September period, the Company's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at INR 4,773.47 crore, reflecting 30.46 percent year-on-year growth over INR 3,658.86 crore reported in September 2024. The Company also reported healthy earnings growth over the six months, supported by higher income and profitability across its core gold loan franchise. Reinforcing this momentum, Muthoottu Mini surpassed the INR 5,000 crore AUM milestone in October 2025, underscoring sustained demand for gold-backed credit across key markets.
For the first half of FY 2025-26, total income stood at INR 481.11 crore, an increase of 22.77 percent compared to INR 391.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit After Tax for the half-year rose to INR 61.77 crore, up from INR 47.48 crore in H1 FY 2024-25, marking 30.11 percent year-on-year growth. The Company's half-year performance was anchored by portfolio expansion, disciplined underwriting, and continued enhancements in operational efficiency across its distribution network.
Key Performance Highlights (H1 FY 2025-26):
* Assets Under Management (AUM): Grew 30.46% year-on-year to reach INR 4,773.47 crore for the half year ended September 2025.
* Profit After Tax (Half Year): Reported INR 61.77 crore, supported by operational efficiencies and a stable portfolio.
* Total Income (Half Year): Recorded INR 481.11 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of INR 89.24 crore driven by strong demand for gold-backed credit.
* Q2 Performance (FY 2025-26): Delivered steady performance, with total income at INR 254.53 crore and quarterly Profit After Tax at INR 31.63 crore.
* Gold Loan Portfolio Contribution: Remained the core business driver, contributing 93.15% of total AUM.
As part of this overall performance, the Company recorded steady results for the July-September quarter. Total income for Q2 FY 2025-26 was INR 254.53 crore, compared to INR 205.30 crore in Q2 FY 2024-25, reflecting 23.98 percent year-on-year growth. Profit After Tax for the quarter stood at INR 31.63 crore, up from INR 23.95 crore in the corresponding period last year. The gold loan portfolio remained the primary business driver, contributing INR 4,446.70 crore, or 93.15 percent of total AUM as of September 2025. During the quarter, the Company maintained stable asset quality supported by prudent credit assessment and strengthened monitoring processes.
Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, "Crossing the INR 5,000 crore AUM mark in October is an important milestone in our growth journey. Our focus has consistently been on responsible lending and deepening access to secured credit solutions for customers across India's emerging markets. The sustained growth we are witnessing reflects the trust our customers place in us and the value we continue to deliver."
Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., added, "Our half-year performance demonstrates the strength of our calibrated expansion strategy and the efficiency of our operating model. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to enhancing customer experience through digital capabilities, maintaining portfolio quality and strengthening our governance-led approach to lending."
Muthootthu Mini recorded healthy year-on-year growth in both income and profitability, supported by calibrated expansion, operational efficiencies, and continued customer demand for secured credit. Beyond business performance, the Company continued its commitment to community upliftment through CSR initiatives. These include the distribution of school kits, support for farmers, and empowerment programmes that provided sewing machines and bicycles to promote livelihood.
Operationally, the Company continues to enhance customer experience through mobile app services, online gold loan repayment, automated renewals, and faster disbursals. As of today, Muthoottu Mini operates through 980+ branches across 10 states and 2 Union Territories, serving 3 million+ customers, supported by a workforce of 5,500+ employees.
About Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd:
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary Mr M Mathew Muthoottu as the common man's financier in 1921. The business set up by Mr M Mathew Muthoottu to fuel a common man's dream with finance at the right time has today grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with 980+ branches across India. The Company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans form the core business of the company. The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man.
Company:-Adfactors PR
User:- Yamini Mishra
Email:[email protected]
