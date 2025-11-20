DA Case: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Appears Before Special CBI Court

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, appeared before a special court for CBI cases in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Thursday complying with the Court's recent directive that he must ensure his personal appearance for the hearing in the long-pending disproportionate assets (DA) case. According to a directive issued earlier this month, the court required Reddy to be physically present for the hearing on the DA cases registered in 2012. After completing the formalities, the YSRCP chief left the premises without interacting with the media.

Speaking to ANI, Venkateswar Rao, a member of Reddy's legal team, confirmed that the former chief minister's presence had been duly recorded. "The former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appeared before the honourable court specially for the CBI cases on the direction of the honourable court. The court recorded his presence, and the application was closed," he said. Rao added that no next date had been set and that only Wednesday's application was pending.

Background of the Disproportionate Assets Case

The disproportionate assets case against Reddy dates back to May 2012, when the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him on allegations of amassing wealth through quid pro quo deals during the tenure of his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Investigators alleged that several business houses invested in companies owned by Jagan in return for favours granted by the YSR government. Reddy has consistently denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's political rise is closely tied to the legacy of his father, popularly known as YSR, whose sudden death in a helicopter crash in 2009 reshaped Andhra Pradesh politics. Since then, Reddy has become one of the state's most influential leaders, serving as chief minister from 2019 to 2024. (ANI)

