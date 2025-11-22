Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Hit City? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Although there's a chance of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, it won't directly affect Bengal. However, the wind direction might change in the last week of November. How will the weather be on the holidays? Check out

The Alipore Met Office reports a potential cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. A deep depression is forecast. It won't directly hit Bengal, but winds may shift in late November.

South Bengal is experiencing dry weather. The temperature has dropped slightly and will fall more in the next few days. A chilly feel will return. Kolkata's temp is back to around 18°C.

Temps may drop slightly from Sunday, by up to 2°C by Tuesday. Kolkata will be around 17°C, with districts at 14-15°C. Expect dry weather, a chilly feel, and some morning fog.

Fog is likely to increase from Sunday to Tuesday. Kolkata's minimum temp is 18.8°C but might drop. The mercury will stay around 17-19°C with morning fog, clearing up later.

North Bengal will also have dry weather for now. Rain is only likely in hilly areas, with a slight chance in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Temperatures will remain near normal with a chilly feel.

A cold wave is hitting Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is forecast for Kerala and Mahe, with alerts also for Andaman & Nicobar, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal. Seas will be rough.