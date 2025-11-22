Cong's 'Vote Chor' Rally Draws Flak From UP Minister Suresh Khanna

'Congress spreads confusion': UP Minister slams rally

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday criticised the Congress party's decision to hold a December 14 rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, asserting that the party has "no policy except spreading confusion." He added that despite ruling for over 50 years, Congress now works against voter list corrections and shows disrespect for constitutional institutions. Speaking to reporters, Khanna said, "Congress has no policy other than spreading confusion. They had been in power for over 50 years, and when it comes to correcting the voter list, they're working against it. All constitutional institutions should be respected for their good work... The public rejected them. Now they're completely empty. That's why they're spreading confusion among the public..."

Congress Announces 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Rally

On Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced that the party will hold the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" Maha Rally on December 14 to "send a message across the nation" against alleged "vote theft." "The spectre of Vote Chori is the biggest danger looming over our democracy today. To send a message across the nation against these attempts to destroy our Constitution, the Congress will be holding the Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally on December 14th (1.30 pm onwards) at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi," KC Venugopal said on X. He said that the rally will mark Congress' fight to "reclaim Indian democracy from the clutches of the Vote Chors!"

ECI to Conduct Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of the SIR was held in Bihar in September, ahead of the state's Assembly elections. The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

