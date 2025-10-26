403
Brussels Visit: Opening New Horizons for the Turkic World
(MENAFNEditorial) The official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Brussels marked a historic milestone in the evolving relations between the Turkic world and Europe.
This visit was not limited to bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union — it represented a broader strategic step toward strengthening the entire Turkic world’s presence and engagement with Europe.
President Mirziyoyev’s approach to foreign policy has consistently emphasized mutual trust, pragmatic cooperation, and regional connectivity. His efforts to deepen ties among Turkic states — notably recognized when he was awarded the “Supreme Order of the Turkic World” by the Organization of Turkic States — reflect a long-term vision of integration, solidarity, and modernization across the region.
The Brussels Milestone: A Legal and Economic Foundation
The key outcome of the Brussels visit was the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Uzbekistan and the European Union and its member states. This landmark agreement established a new legal and institutional framework for deepening cooperation across trade, investment, technology, and governance. As noted by several Turkish media outlets, this agreement is expected to strengthen ties between Turkey and Uzbekistan, while enhancing the overall economic and cultural cohesion of the Turkic world. In practical terms, the EPCA offers a legal foundation for Central Asian and Turkic economies to integrate more dynamically into the European market.
Economic Dimensions: Numbers that Speak
The significance of this partnership can also be understood through economic indicators. In 2024, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the European Union reached €6.4 billion, reflecting growing mutual confidence and diversification of economic relations.
Meanwhile, the overall trade volume among Turkic states surpassed €54 billion, showing how intra-regional cooperation has become an essential pillar of shared prosperity.
Uzbekistan has actively expanded cooperation with Turkic countries in tourism, transport, industry, and education, aiming to develop sustainable partnerships built on innovation and shared values.
The EPCA creates new avenues for Turkic states to access European markets, benefit from technology transfer, and attract foreign investment for infrastructure modernization and industrial growth.
A Strategic Bridge Between Asia and Europe
The Brussels agreement is more than an economic pact — it carries profound geopolitical significance. For the Turkic world, which geographically connects Asia and Europe, such initiatives can serve as a strategic bridge linking the East and the West through economic corridors, transport routes, and digital connectivity.
Under the framework of EPCA, Turkic countries are expected to gain logistical advantages in transcontinental transit systems. Uzbekistan’s growing partnership with the EU may open new export channels and investment flows, offering broader access to European technology, green energy, and industrial innovation.
Beyond trade, the agreement paves the way for stronger cooperation in education, science, and cultural diplomacy — particularly through academic exchange programs and collaborative research projects that enhance mutual understanding between Europe and the Turkic world.
International Endorsements and Perspectives
The importance of President Mirziyoyev’s visit did not go unnoticed by global policymakers. European leaders openly praised the event as a forward-looking step for regional cooperation. European Council President António Costa stated: “I look forward to our meeting in Brussels with great anticipation. By signing the EPCA, we are elevating our cooperation to a new stage.” Similarly, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted Uzbekistan’s growing regional influence: “Uzbekistan plays a decisive role in regional development. The Brussels agreement opens a new chapter in our long-standing friendship.”
Observers from think tanks across Turkey and Europe note that the EPCA will help anchor the Turkic world’s integration into the global economy, while also supporting political modernization and governance reforms across Central Asia.
Uzbekistan’s Reform Path as a Model
President Mirziyoyev’s Brussels visit also served to reinforce recognition of Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms. Since 2017, the country has implemented ambitious changes in governance, economy, and human rights protection — reforms that have been commended by international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE.
European experts consider Uzbekistan’s reform trajectory a model for the region, showing how modernization and national sovereignty can complement one another.
These achievements are now being expanded through closer engagement with both Western and Turkic institutions, building a new identity for Uzbekistan as a connector between regions, cultures, and markets.
Toward a Common Future for the Turkic World
The signing of the EPCA aligns perfectly with the broader vision of unity promoted by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The agreement’s provisions — including digital cooperation, sustainable development, transport integration, and education — can directly support the OTS’s long-term strategy of collective growth.
Analysts emphasize that as Uzbekistan strengthens its partnership with the EU, other Turkic nations — such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan — will also benefit through shared infrastructure projects, expanded trade routes, and increased investment flows across the region.
This synergy transforms the Brussels visit into more than a diplomatic milestone — it becomes a strategic opportunity for the Turkic world to consolidate its role in the evolving Eurasian geopolitical landscape.
Conclusion: A Gateway to Integration and Prosperity
In essence, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Brussels has laid a solid foundation for legal, institutional, and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union. But its real significance extends beyond bilateral relations — it symbolizes a new era of partnership between Europe and the entire Turkic world.
By fostering dialogue, economic integration, and cultural connectivity, the Brussels agreement opens new doors for technology, trade, and education, while paving the way for regional solidarity and peace.
This visit is, therefore, not just about agreements or statistics — it’s about a shared future built on trust, mutual benefit, and an enduring vision of cooperation between East and West.
