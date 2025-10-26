403
FMs of ASEAN meet in Malaysia before of forty-seventh summit
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday for a high-level meeting held just before the bloc’s 47th summit.
In his opening remarks, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that ASEAN has "stood as a beacon of neutrality, and a safe harbor, amid geopolitical turbulence," as stated in a ministry release. He added, "Regardless of the uncertainties and the great power rivalries... this region has remained steadfast and productive."
Mohamad highlighted the bloc’s ongoing efforts to diversify partnerships and strengthen relations with key global actors, including India, Australia, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Addressing regional security concerns, he praised Thailand and Cambodia for resolving their July border dispute through diplomatic means, describing it as an example of peaceful conflict resolution within the ASEAN community.
Turning to Myanmar, Mohamad emphasized that the "road ahead must be guided by determination and active engagement," warning that "if the crisis is left unresolved, numerous internal issues will spill across borders." He urged ASEAN to adopt "open, but firm and consolidated engagement" when addressing disputes in the South China Sea and reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for advancing a Code of Conduct for the region.
ASEAN, he asserted, "must continue to act as the speakers, and not the spoken for." He also drew attention to global humanitarian issues, urging the bloc not to ignore "conflicts beyond our waters," while expressing concern over the "unspeakable suffering" endured by Palestinians in Gaza over the past two years.
Ahead of its full membership, Timor-Leste officially joined the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ). Meanwhile, Finland’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia brought the number of High Contracting Parties to 58.
The meeting was attended by ministers and senior representatives from all ASEAN member nations, along with Timor-Leste and officials from the ASEAN Secretariat.
Founded in Bangkok on August 8, 1967, ASEAN now comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Leaders from the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries are scheduled to convene in Kuala Lumpur for the summit beginning Sunday.
