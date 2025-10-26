403
Forty-Seventh ASEAN Summit Kicks Off Under Inclusivity, Sustainability Theme
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began in Malaysian on Sunday under the theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability" theme.
Speaking at the opening of the summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that rising protectionism and shifts in global supply chains required adaptability and not remaining static against challenges.
"Leadership is never a matter of routine; it is a matter of choice: to define priorities, renew ASEAN's sense of purpose, and chart a course worthy of our peoples' hopes," he said
He stressed that finding new partnerships requires courage, noting that his country has taken the lead in this field by hosting the second ASEAN-GCC Summit this year, in addition to the tri-summit among the ASEAN, GCC, and China, a model of Global South cooperation.
Ibrahim said that the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Summit on Monday will focus on bolstering the status of the world's largest free-trade zone.
He also welcomed Brazil and South Africa as guests of the Chair at the 20th East Asia Summit, describing it as "a vital step in expanding ASEAN's engagement with the BRICS and G20 nations and strengthening its bridge to the Global South."
"Across regions, we see rising contestation and growing uncertainty. These crosswinds test not only our economies but also our collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation -- to believe that understanding and dialogue can still prevail in a divided age," he said
"The future of ASEAN will not be written by circumstance. It will be written by choice -- by the choices we make today," he added.
Regarding the signing of the peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand later today, Ibrahim affirmed that it reflected ASEAN countries courage in taking steps towards peace, adding that such steps should also be extended to the framework concerning Myanmar.
On ASEAN cooperation, Ibrahim said that member countries are exploring ways to narrow development gaps and transition toward cleaner energy through funding new electricity network schemes and other green, sustainable industry projects.
He revealed that the ASEAN digital economy is expected to make a jump of about USD two trillion by 2030, noting that measures to expedite the ASEAN's digital economic framework agreement by 2026 are underway, in addition to establishing an AI safety network to ensure ethical governance of modern technology.
According to BERNAMA, the 47th ASEAN Summit and related gatherings are being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center from October 26 to 28
The Summit is set to be one of the largest meetings in the bloc's history, serving as a crucial platform to foster deeper collaboration while addressing regional and global challenges in a cohesive, inclusive manner.
This is the fifth time Malaysia has assumed the ASEAN Chair since the bloc's inception in 1967, with the previous chairmanships in 2015, 2005, 1997 and 1977. (end)
