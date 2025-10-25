Dubai Municipality Inspects Food Safety, Quality At Global Village

With UAE residents flocking to Global Village, Dubai Municipality is inspecting the quality of food and other products at the popular destination, to ensure public safety.

Dubai authorities monitored over 51,000 food units, 49 shipments, and issued over 200 exhibitor permits at Global Village

The Municipality uses advanced tech to ensure quality and compliance with local and global standards.

Season 30 opened with great pomp and show; Global Village is celebrating three decades with what it promises to be the "most spectacular edition yet".

New attractions, revamped restaurants

The Dragon Kingdom: Visitors can walk through 11 themed rooms in the mythical world of Blackstone Hollow to help Ignis, the last dragon, recover his lost power by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Each room will offer a different challenge and atmosphere from enchanted forests to fiery caverns.

Gardens of the World: Exotic arrangement of flowers and landmark icons from around the world, from Eiffel Tower in Paris to Taj Mahal in Agra.

Restaurants have also been revamped, with areas like Fiesta Street offering more space to explore its kiosks, while the Railway Market is now rebranded as Dessert District. Road of Asia is returning with a new name, Asia Boulevard, and Happiness Street will feature a stunning canopy.

Ticket prices, parking rates

Global Village announced that its ticket prices start at Dh25, and each ticket counts as an entry into weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, and quarterly draws, leading up to a Dh10 million grand prize at the end of the season.

While parking is free in most areas of the destination, Global Village has also introduced premium parking priced at Dh120, and P6 parking, which will cost you Dh75.