Dot's TEC Partners With IIT Hyderabad For Next-Gen Telecom R&D & Global Standards

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) to collaborate on joint research, studies, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation.

Signed on 24 October 2025 at IIT Hyderabad, the MoU is expected to boost India's role in next-generation telecom development and global standardisation initiatives.

The partnership aims to develop India-specific standards and testing frameworks, explore emerging network technologies such as 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), and enhance India's participation in the ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union – Telecommunication Standardization Sector) Study Groups.

It establishes a formal mechanism for TEC and IIT Hyderabad to collaborate closely on research, innovation, and standardisation across future communication technologies.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas.

In mobile communication technologies, partners will engage in joint research on network architecture, signalling, and protocols for 4G, 5G, and NB-IoT systems.

Studies on Open RAN and network disaggregation will address open interfaces, orchestration, and interoperability.

The partnership will also explore 6G architecture, enabling technologies, and contributions to international standardisation bodies such as 3GPP.

Research on Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) will cover High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) and the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Additionally, joint studies will examine Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) exposure, compliance frameworks, and potential health impacts.

This collaboration is expected to accelerate indigenous R&D and strengthen India's influence in global telecom standardisation processes by deepening participation in international bodies like ITU and 3GPP.

