Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam, Evacuation Underway

Ukraine Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam, Evacuation Underway


2025-10-25 10:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia has been damaged following a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Azernews reports citing the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"We understand that the enemy may attempt another strike to destroy the dam. If this occurs, there will be a risk of flooding the river floodplain from the Kharkiv region and several streets in our settlements, where approximately 1,000 residents live," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

He noted that due to the threat of flooding, the regional government "is beginning to offer temporary shelter in Belgorod to residents who face flood risks and have no other alternatives."

On Friday, Gladkov said that Belgorod had been attacked by 47 drones, 35 of which were shot down and neutralized. Nine civilians were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

MENAFN25102025000195011045ID1110246790



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search