Ukraine Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam, Evacuation Underway

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia has been damaged following a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,reports citing the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"We understand that the enemy may attempt another strike to destroy the dam. If this occurs, there will be a risk of flooding the river floodplain from the Kharkiv region and several streets in our settlements, where approximately 1,000 residents live," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

He noted that due to the threat of flooding, the regional government "is beginning to offer temporary shelter in Belgorod to residents who face flood risks and have no other alternatives."

On Friday, Gladkov said that Belgorod had been attacked by 47 drones, 35 of which were shot down and neutralized. Nine civilians were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.