403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-NATO commander warns that united Ireland could help Russia, China
(MENAFN) A former NATO commander has warned that the potential unification of Ireland could significantly weaken Western security by creating an opening for Russia and China to expand their presence in the North Atlantic.
Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry raised concerns in a briefing for UK lawmakers on Wednesday, suggesting that if the UK lost its control over Northern Ireland, it could provide a strategic advantage for Moscow and Beijing.
He pointed out that the waters between Northern Ireland and Scotland are crucial for the UK's nuclear-armed submarines, calling the area "critical to our strategic deterrent." Parry stated, “With a united Ireland, there is no guarantee we could deploy our ballistic missiles."
Parry further noted that unification could also put critical undersea cables at risk, potentially allowing NATO’s adversaries to target them. "The UK needs to calibrate the threat to itself of a supine Republic of Ireland," he argued. "My view is that the best way to help Ireland now is to increase NATO and Allied activity in Ireland’s economic zone waters."
He even suggested that NATO might consider holding military exercises in Irish-controlled waters "whether Dublin agreed or not," stressing the importance of preparing for potential threats. Parry argued that Ireland should move away from its traditional stance of neutrality and work more closely with NATO, emphasizing that, “If anyone attacks Britain, they will attack Ireland… Neutrality cannot be seen as conscientious objection any more.”
Moscow, however, has dismissed the idea that it plans to attack NATO as “nonsense.”
Ireland has maintained military neutrality since its independence in 1921. While not a NATO member, it cooperates with the alliance. The possibility of Irish reunification, which would see Northern Ireland merge with the Republic of Ireland, is enshrined in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. This agreement ended decades of conflict by establishing a power-sharing government in Belfast, with the provision that Northern Ireland’s status can only change if a majority of its population votes in favor of unification.
Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry raised concerns in a briefing for UK lawmakers on Wednesday, suggesting that if the UK lost its control over Northern Ireland, it could provide a strategic advantage for Moscow and Beijing.
He pointed out that the waters between Northern Ireland and Scotland are crucial for the UK's nuclear-armed submarines, calling the area "critical to our strategic deterrent." Parry stated, “With a united Ireland, there is no guarantee we could deploy our ballistic missiles."
Parry further noted that unification could also put critical undersea cables at risk, potentially allowing NATO’s adversaries to target them. "The UK needs to calibrate the threat to itself of a supine Republic of Ireland," he argued. "My view is that the best way to help Ireland now is to increase NATO and Allied activity in Ireland’s economic zone waters."
He even suggested that NATO might consider holding military exercises in Irish-controlled waters "whether Dublin agreed or not," stressing the importance of preparing for potential threats. Parry argued that Ireland should move away from its traditional stance of neutrality and work more closely with NATO, emphasizing that, “If anyone attacks Britain, they will attack Ireland… Neutrality cannot be seen as conscientious objection any more.”
Moscow, however, has dismissed the idea that it plans to attack NATO as “nonsense.”
Ireland has maintained military neutrality since its independence in 1921. While not a NATO member, it cooperates with the alliance. The possibility of Irish reunification, which would see Northern Ireland merge with the Republic of Ireland, is enshrined in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. This agreement ended decades of conflict by establishing a power-sharing government in Belfast, with the provision that Northern Ireland’s status can only change if a majority of its population votes in favor of unification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment