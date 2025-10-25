403
Ireland Concludes Voting for Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Voting has concluded in Ireland’s presidential election, as citizens visited 5,500 polling stations nationwide to choose the country’s 10th president.
Polling locations opened at 7 am local time (0600GMT) and closed at 10 pm (2100GMT), marking the end of a campaign that featured three nominees competing for the position.
Early reports indicated a sluggish turnout in the morning, which gradually increased as the day progressed.
Official figures are expected to be released on Saturday at 9 am (0800GMT), coinciding with the start of vote counting.
The victor will officially assume office on Nov. 11 as Ireland’s 10th president.
The candidates on the ballot included Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, and independent contender Catherine Connolly.
However, Gavin withdrew after nominations closed, meaning “his name remains on the ballot and votes cast for him will be counted and redistributed according to Ireland's voting system.”
Voters are instructed to rank the candidates by preference—first, second, or third—under the proportional representation system known as the single transferable vote.
If no contender reaches the necessary quota, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their ballots are reallocated based on voters’ subsequent preferences.
