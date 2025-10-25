403
France Announces Plans to Send Aster Missiles, Mirage Jets to Ukraine
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled plans Friday to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including Aster air defense missiles and Mirage-2000 combat aircraft, within days.
Speaking via remote link to the Coalition of the Willing meeting, Macron declared: "We will deliver, in the days to come, additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage."
The French leader emphasized the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities across multiple fronts—specifically air defense systems, long-range strike weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone technology, and infrastructure to sustain the nation's energy grid against ongoing attacks.
Macron praised recent American economic measures against Moscow, calling them a "turning point" and "perfectly synchronized" with the EU's 19th sanctions package targeting Russia's war economy.
He urged further action: "We must now work on the 20th package to continue to raise the cost for Moscow and engage with all our colleagues, which sometimes help to circumvent these sanctions, and clearly follow very carefully, oil and gas as the key points to be sanctioned."
The French president also confirmed ongoing preparations to station a multinational military contingent in Ukraine following any cessation of hostilities, "with a view to help secure Ukraine skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces with the support and input of 25 participating countries."
The EU approved its 19th round of Russia sanctions Thursday. One day earlier, the US Treasury Department announced sweeping restrictions on Russia's petroleum sector, targeting energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
