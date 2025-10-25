403
USTR Initiates Probe into China’s Compliance with 2019 Trade Deal
(MENAFN) The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Friday that it has initiated a Section 301 inquiry into China’s adherence to the Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two nations in 2019.
According to a statement, "The USTR will examine whether China has fully implemented its commitments under the Phase One Agreement, the burden or restriction on U.S. commerce resulting from any non-implementation by China of its commitments, and what action, if any, should be taken in response."
The USTR highlighted that China had pledged to enact structural reforms to address distortive actions, policies, and practices across areas such as intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, and financial services, with several specific matters included in the 2019 deal.
"Five years following entry into force, despite repeated U.S. engagement with China to address implementation concerns, China appears not to have lived up to its commitments under the Phase One Agreement with respect to non-tariff barriers, market access issues, and purchases of U.S. goods and services," the agency noted.
