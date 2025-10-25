Nasrat Haqparast Faces Aussie Opponent In UFC Bout Tonight
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts fighter Nasrat Haqparast is set to face his Australian opponent tonight in his 24th professional bout.
The highly anticipated contest will be part of UFC 321, taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Haqparast, a prominent figure in the world of mixed martial arts, has fought 23 professional bouts under the UFC banner, recording 18 wins and 5 losses.
His opponent, 25-year-old Quillan Salkilld, has competed in 10 professional matches, securing 9 wins and suffering only 1 defeat.
Salkilld is widely regarded as one of the sport's rising stars. The weigh-in ceremony for the fight took place in Abu Dhabi ahead of the event.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment