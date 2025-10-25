403
Canada’s Carney Declares Readiness to Restart U.S. Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Friday his readiness to restart trade negotiations following US President Donald Trump's abrupt cancellation of discussions triggered by an anti-tariff advertisement from Ontario province.
"We can't control the trade policy of the United States," Carney stated at an Ottawa airport while departing for an Asian trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, ironically focused on promoting free trade principles.
Trump became enraged over an advertisement featuring the late US President Ronald Reagan condemning tariffs. The commercial targeted Republicans, many of whom hold Reagan in high regard. Ontario invested CAN$75 million in the advertising campaign.
Carney revealed Friday that both nations had achieved "detailed and constructive progress" toward trade relief on multiple products.
"We stand ready to pick up on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions because it will be to the benefit of workers in the United States (and) workers in Canada."
Trump labeled the advertisement "fake" and unleashed criticism against Canada in a post on his Truth Social platform.
To expand Canada's global trade footprint, Carney departed for Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Nations summit before proceeding to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in South Korea.
Canada is pursuing diversified trading partnerships rather than maintaining sole dependence on one primary partner, the US.
To achieve this objective, Carney is visiting the "Indo-Pacific region to deepen trade and defence relationships and unlock new economic opportunities," according to the prime minister's website.
