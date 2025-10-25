403
Trump states he might ask Xi for release of Jimmy Lai
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that he may ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during their meeting next week.
Responding to questions about lawmakers urging him to address Lai’s detention, Trump said, "I might do that, yeah. Well, I have a lot of respect for (Sen.) Rick Scott and a lot of them that are asking me to do that."
He added, "It's on my list. I'm going to ask. Look, they're big enemies, so we'll see what happens, you know. Jimmy Lai and President Xi are big enemies, but it's been a long time, and it'll be on my list," as he departed for Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.
Trump will meet Xi on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea.
Lai, a Hong Kong businessman and politician, faces charges of “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” under Beijing-imposed security laws, as well as publishing “seditious” materials as the founder of the now-closed Apple Daily. If convicted, he could face life in prison. His trial began on December 18, 2023, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
