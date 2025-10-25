403
Vietnam Names Two New Deputy Prime Ministers in Cabinet Overhaul
(MENAFN) The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam ratified Saturday the appointments of Pham Thi Thanh Tra and Ho Quoc Dung as deputy prime ministers for the 2021-2026 term, Vietnamese media reported.
Tra, born in 1964, has held membership on the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) during both the 12th and 13th terms, local media reported.
She has occupied the Minister of Home Affairs position since Apil 2021.
Dung, born in 1966, serves as a member of the 13th CPV Central Committee and has functioned as Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai province since July 2025.
Also on Saturday, the NA ratified the appointments of Tran Duc Thang as Minister of Agriculture and Environment and Le Hoai Trung as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Do Thanh Binh was elected as Minister of Home Affairs.
