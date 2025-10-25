403
Trump Accuses Former Officials of Approving Surveillance Operation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday alleged that senior figures from former US President Joe Biden’s administration authorized a covert monitoring initiative aimed at members of Congress.
“Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost,” Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social.
Trump asserted that the mission entailed spying on lawmakers and recording their phone communications.
“They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election,” he declared.
“These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!” Trump further stated.
Based on files disclosed Thursday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, the signatures of former Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray appear on an April 4, 2022, approval for the bureau’s “Arctic Frost” investigation.
The publication of these documents followed Grassley’s statement that his committee had obtained evidence linked to the Justice Department’s alleged surveillance practices, as reported by a media outlet.
