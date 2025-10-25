403
Carney Is Open to Reviving Trade Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Friday that he is prepared to resume trade discussions after a furious U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly terminated negotiations. The move followed an anti-tariff commercial run by the province of Ontario.
“We can’t control the trade policy of the United States,” Carney remarked at an airport in Ottawa before departing on a trip to Asia to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — an event centered on promoting free trade, adding a touch of irony to the situation.
Trump became enraged over a commercial featuring the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan denouncing tariffs.
The advertisement, which targeted Republican audiences who hold Reagan in high regard, was funded by Ontario at a cost of CAN$75 million.
Carney noted on Friday that both nations had achieved “detailed and constructive progress” regarding trade relief across multiple sectors.
“We stand ready to pick up on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions because it will be to the benefit of workers in the United States (and) workers in Canada,” he emphasized.
Trump labeled the advertisement “fake” and sharply criticized Canada in a post on his Truth Social platform.
To promote global trade opportunities for Canada, Carney boarded a flight to Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit before continuing on to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in South Korea.
