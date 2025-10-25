Islamabad, Kabul To Hold Second Round Of Talks In Istanbul Today

Islamabad and Kabul authorities have resumed negotiations in Istanbul aimed at easing heightened tensions along their shared frontier and resolving outstanding security concerns. The discussions on Saturday mark the second round of talks, following earlier meetings that helped establish a temporary ceasefire.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said the priority for Islamabad is the creation of a verifiable monitoring mechanism to address what Pakistan describes as cross-border militant threats. He stressed that Pakistan does not seek further escalation and expects the Taliban to honour their counterterrorism commitments to the international community.

The border situation has deteriorated in recent weeks. Major transit routes remain shut because of security threats, severely disrupting the movement of goods. Pakistani officials argue that protecting civilian lives must take precedence over the commercial impact of the closures.

The humanitarian fallout continues to grow. Only tightly controlled routes for departing Afghan refugees remain open, leaving thousands of families on both sides of the border facing uncertainty over travel and livelihoods.

Deadly clashes have intensified concerns in both capitals, with dozens killed in some of the most serious incidents since the Taliban seized power in 2021. Diplomatic analysts say progress in Istanbul will be crucial to preventing another flare-up, stabilising trade, and establishing a more durable framework for cooperation.

Observed closely by regional stakeholders, the talks are viewed as a test of whether the neighbours can shift from crisis-driven responses to sustained coordination on security and border management. Whether these efforts deliver tangible change will likely shape the trajectory of Pakistan-Taliban relations in the months ahead.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram