3 Key Reasons WWE Chose Not To Put The United States Title On Aleister Black

Aleister Black came close to winning the US Title on SmackDown, but WWE had other plans. Here are three major reasons why the gold stayed out of his hands.

Ilja Dragunov shocked fans when he returned to SmackDown and answered Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. With help from Solo Sikoa, The Mad Dragon dethroned Zayn and claimed the title.

Since Dragunov only won the belt last week, it would make little sense for WWE to cut his reign short. Champions are usually given time to establish themselves, and Dragunov's first defense was never likely to end in defeat. Black's chances of winning will rise later, but not immediately after Dragunov's big moment.

Aleister Black's loss wasn't clean. Damian Priest distracted him during the match, costing him the opportunity to walk away with the championship. This wasn't random interference, it was a continuation of their heated storyline on SmackDown.

WWE clearly wants to elevate this feud, and having Priest cost Black a title match raises the stakes. It also gave Priest a measure of revenge after Zelina Vega's actions against him in a previous episode. By keeping the focus on this rivalry, WWE ensured that Black's story remains compelling without needing a championship attached to it.

Aleister Black only recently returned to WWE after a disappointing first run. Since his comeback, the creative team has booked him strongly, presenting him as a dangerous force on the blue brand. Right now, WWE seems intent on rebuilding his aura before placing a championship around his waist. With his ongoing feud against Priest, Black has plenty of momentum without needing the United States Title.

Non‐title rivalries can often be just as important, and this one allows him to grow in stature before eventually being positioned as a champion. Once his storyline with Priest concludes, WWE can transition him into a title chase with stronger fan support behind him.